The Afghan National Army (ANA) has foiled at least 10 possible Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) blasts across the country, the Ministry of Defence said in a statement on Friday.

According to the statement, the IEDs were placed on public roads by the Taliban insurgents that were discovered and defused during multiple operations in Kandahar, Zabul and Uruzgan provinces, reports Khaama Press.

“Ten IEDs which were placed by Taliban on public roads in Kandahar, Zabul and Urzgan provinces, were discovered and defused by ANA, yesterday (Thursday),” the MoD said in a tweet.

The statement did not further elaborate on the incident but said the national army “risk their lives to save” people as part of their duties and patriotism.

“Lives of tens of civilians were saved as a result,” the tweet added.

“ANA risk their lives to save and protect Afghans lives and properties.”

The Taliban did not immediately comment on the incident.

Meanwhile, at least 11 Taliban were killed and 15 others injured during a shootouts with the Afghan National Defence and Security Forces (ANDSF) in Panjwae and Zherai districts of Kandahar province on Thursday night.

“Eleven Taliban were killed and 15 others were wounded after they attacked ANDSF positions in Panjwae and Zherai districts of Kandahar province, last night,” the MoD confirmed in a separate tweet.