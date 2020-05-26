At least 10 people were killed, including a 16-year-old boy, and several others injured in shooting in Chicago over the Memorial Day weekend.

In the city’s most recent fatal shooting, two men aged 45 and 52 respectively were standing on a sidewalk in the 2800 block of West Wilcox on Monday evening when a person in a passing white sedan fired shots, striking both victims, according to Chicago police.

The 45-year-old, who was shot in the head and torso, was pronounced dead at Stroger Hospital, police further added.

The older man was shot in the leg and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition, police said.

Earlier Monday, a man was shot and killed while inside a vehicle in an alley in the 400 block of East Third Street, police said.

The victim was struck once in the facial area and taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center where he died.

Sunday morning, a man was killed in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side, while a 45-year-old was killed several hours prior in Grand Crossing on the South Side, said the Chicago Sun Times report.

Another man was killed late Saturday night in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side and about an hour before that, a teenage boy was shot dead in Washington Park on the South Side.

Last week, six people were killed and 32 others wounded in gun violence throughout the city.

In February this year, two men and a woman fired nearly 20 shots into a convenience store on Chicago’s South Side that left an 18-year-old woman dead and injured four other people.

On February 14, at least six people, including three minors, were injured in a shooting at an apartment complex on Chicago’s South Side.

In 2018, seven people died and 30 others were wounded.

Last year, at least two people were killed and dozens injured in Chicago as the city embraced a violent start to the weekend.

In 2017, eleven people have been wounded in shootings across the US city of Chicago in the first 14 hours of the Christmas holiday.

At least 59 people were shot in Chicago over the holiday weekend that left 11 people dead in 2016.

