At least one person was killed and dozens injured in a bomb blast in Pakistan’s a busy market area in garrison city of Rawalpindi on Friday, according to the police.

The explosion took place in the city’s Saddar area. It said three children were among those wounded, Dawn News reported.

The victim was a vendor, who used to sell vegetables near the pole, where the blast occurred, police said.

The police has described the blast as terror related.

A police spokesperson said that the Counter Terror Deprtment (CTD) and other law-enforcement agencies had collected evidence from the scene,

Police further said that apparently the bomb was placed on a motorbike parked in the market.

Properties around the site of the explosion have also been badly damaged, police added.

Rescue activities at the site of the blast are underway.

No group has claimed responsibility of the attack yet.

Earlier this year, at least 16 people were killed and many injured after a bomb blast occured at a Counter Terror Deprtment during evening prayers in southwestern Pakistan.

In May, last year, a powerful remote-controlled bomb blast near a mosque in Pakistan’s Balochistan province left four policemen dead and injured 11 others, the second major attack to rock the restive region.