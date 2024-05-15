1 killed, 5 wounded in Hezbollah missile attack on Israel

An Israeli civilian was killed and five soldiers were wounded in an anti-tank guided missile attack launched by the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, according to the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) and media.

Throughout Tuesday, several anti-tank missile launches were identified from Lebanon toward the area of Adamit in western Galilee, northern Israel, and an IDF soldier was moderately wounded and four other soldiers were lightly injured, said a statement released by the IDF in the evening.

Israeli media later reported that an Israeli civilian was killed as a result of an anti-tank missile hitting Adamit, Xinhua news agency reported.

The injured soldiers were evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment, the IDF statement noted, adding that Israeli fighter jets struck a Hezbollah military structure in the area of Ayta ash Shab and Kfarkela in southern Lebanon.

Tensions along the Lebanese-Israeli border have escalated since October 8, 2023, when Hezbollah, in solidarity with Hamas, launched a barrage of rockets toward Israel. Israel then retaliated by firing heavy artillery toward southeastern Lebanon.