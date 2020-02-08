At least one person was killed and seven others were injured after a fire broke out in a Los Angeles hotel, according to the authorities on Saturday.

Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) Assistant Chief Jaime Moore said Emergency crews were called to the two-storey building when the fire broke out at around 2 am on Friday,

The victim, located inside the building and described as a male adult, was pronounced dead at the scene, the LAFD said, adding two of the injured were in serious condition.

Investigators believed that the fire was caused by combustible materials left too close to a heater.

“Fire investigators have determined the cause of the fire to be accidental, due to a space heater being too close to combustible materials,” Nicholas Prange, also of the LAFD, said in a statement.

Resident Narayana Cabral lived at the Venice Hotel for 19 years with his 60-year-old mother, who he said had to jump from a second-floor unit to safety when flames erupted.

