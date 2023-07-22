Who was YNG Cheese? Gillie Da King’s son dies in a tripple shooting

Tragedy struck the city’s Olney section when a triple shooting claimed the life of YNG Cheese, a young rapper and the son of renowned local artist Gillie Da King. The incident occurred on the evening of July 20, 2023, near the intersection of Mascher Street and Nedro Avenue in Philadelphia.

YNG Cheese, whose real name was Devin Spady, was following in his father’s footsteps and making his mark in the music world. The 25-year-old artist had a significant online presence, sharing snippets of his music and glimpses into his life on his Instagram account, which had amassed a following of 63,000 fans. His passion for music and his love for his young son were evident in the pictures and videos he shared with his audience.

Gillie Da Kid, known by his birth name Nasir Fard, has been a prominent figure in Philadelphia’s underground hip-hop scene and is a member of the local group Major Figgas. He has since transitioned to podcasting, hosting Barstool Sports’ Million Dollaz Worth of Game alongside social media influencer and fellow Philadelphian Wallo267.

Wallo, who is YNG Cheese’s cousin, paid a heartfelt tribute to the young rapper on his Instagram page, expressing the immense pain he feels at this tragic loss. The tight-knit family and community are devastated by the untimely passing of YNG Cheese.

The shooting incident occurred around 8:30 p.m., leaving two other individuals injured, aged 28 and 31, who were rushed to the hospital. Thankfully, they are now in stable condition. The authorities have not yet made any arrests in connection with the shooting, and no weapons have been recovered.

As the news of YNG Cheese’s passing spreads, the hip-hop community mourns the loss of a talented young artist and extends their heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones. The investigation into the tragic incident continues, and the city remains in shock as they come to terms with the loss of a rising star.