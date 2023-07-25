Who was Sharath Kumar? Karnataka youth swept away near Arasinagundi waterfall

A young person identified as Sharath Kumar from Karnataka was washed away while getting himself filmed for an Instagram video close to the Arasinagundi waterfall in Karnataka’s Udupi district on Sunday. Although it is believed that the youth is dead, efforts are afoot to search for his body.

Sharath Kumar, 23, a resident of the Shivamogga district and a resident of Bhadravathi, was standing on a rock at the base of the waterfall when his feet slipped on the moist rocks and was carried away by the water’s force.

His friend was making an Instagram video, as he stood on a rock just at the edge of the waterfall. The moment he slipped, it got captured on the mobile and was swept away within a second.

This incident event comes after a woman was helplessly watched by her husband and their three children as she was carried away by a strong wave at Mumbai’s Bandra Bandstand.

Karnataka at danger of flooding

Karnataka is at danger of flooding due to the southwest monsoon’s activity, as numerous tiny streams overflowed after the rain. People from cities and towns are flocking to small rivers and rivulets to enjoy the rainy season.

All three coastal districts of Udupi, Dakshina Kannada, and Uttara Kannada have received a red alert from the Indian Meteorological Department.

People who live close to the banks of the rivers Nethravati, Phalguni, and other rivulets in the DK district Karnataka are at risk due to rising water levels in these bodies of water. A large area of areca nut plantations has been submerged causing concern among farmers.

As the level of the Kumaradhara river rose to the danger mark, the bathing ghat of the Kukke Subrahmanya temple was submerged. Until the rain stops, devotees have been instructed not to attend the shrine.

The state highway between Manjeshwar and Subrahmanya is still inundated. Additionally, Addahole, Kollamogru, Subramanya, and Bisile in DK have experienced heavy rains.