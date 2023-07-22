Who was RS Gavai? BR Gavai’s father named in Rahul Gandhi’s case hearing

The Supreme Court took a significant step on July 21, Friday by issuing a notice to the Gujarat government in response to a plea made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. The plea challenges the High Court’s decision to deny his conviction in a criminal defamation case that was filed earlier against him. Leading the two-judge Bench that made this move was Justice B R Gavai, who also mentioned his father, RS Gavai, during the proceedings. This has sparked interest in learning more about RS Gavai and his background.

RS Gavai, affectionately known as Dadasaheb Gavai, was a prominent Indian politician and social activist. He played a crucial role in the Ambedkarite movement and was the founder of the Republican Party of India (Gavai). As the President of Ambedkar’s ideological party, he made notable contributions in both political and social spheres.

Working closely with Dr BR Ambedkar, RS Gavai held significant positions throughout his illustrious career. He served as the Governor of three states – Bihar, Sikkim, and Kerala – and held memberships in both houses of the Indian Parliament, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha. Moreover, he spent an impressive 30 years as a member (MLC) of the Maharashtra Legislative Council. During this time, he assumed various roles, including chairman, deputy chairman, and Opposition leader of the council.

Advertisement

One notable incident during Gavai’s tenure was on June 7, 2009. He granted the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) permission to prosecute CPI(M) Kerala State Secretary and former Kerala Electricity Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in the SNC-Lavalin case. This decision drew both controversy and praise. Some labeled it as unfortunate and politically motivated, while others, including the Indian National Congress and other opposition parties, welcomed the governor’s choice.

As the proceedings in the Supreme Court unfold, the mention of his name adds an additional layer of significance to the case.