Who was Arshita Jaiswal? Squadron leader killed by mess worker

Tragedy struck the Indian Air Force when Squadron Leader Arshita Jaiswal, a dedicated officer, lost her life nearly a week after a shocking attack at an air base in Punjab’s Pathankot. Let us take a moment to remember who Arshita Jaiswal was.

Arshita Jaiswal held the esteemed rank of Squadron Leader in the Indian Air Force and served diligently at the Pathankot air base in Punjab, India. Her commitment to her duties and responsibilities made her a respected and valued member of the force.

The unfortunate incident occurred on July 17 when Arshita Jaiswal was confronted by an intruder inside her official residence at the air base. The assailant, identified as a mess worker, used a sharp object, resulting in severe head injuries for the brave officer.

Efforts were made to save her life, and Arshita Jaiswal was taken to the command hospital of Western Army Command in Panchkula, Haryana, for critical treatment. A team of skilled surgeons and neuro-specialists worked tirelessly to try and heal her wounds. However, despite their best efforts, Arshita could not overcome her injuries, and on Sunday, July 23, she succumbed to the tragic incident.

The Pathankot Police quickly responded to the alarming situation, and based on the evidence from CCTV footage, they arrested the suspected attacker, the mess worker responsible for the assault. The investigation into the motive and circumstances behind the attack is ongoing.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Lakhwinder Singh confirmed the arrest and provided assurance that further investigations are underway to get a clearer picture of the incident.

The loss of Squadron Leader Arshita Jaiswal has left a profound impact on her colleagues, friends, and family, who now mourn the departure of a brave and committed officer. The nation stands in solidarity with them during this difficult time, honoring her memory and contributions to the Indian Air Force.