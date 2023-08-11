Who was Anuj Chaudhary? BJP leader shot dead in Sambhal, UP

An incident unfolded in Moradabad as Anuj Chaudhary, a BJP leader hailing from Sambhal, Uttar Pradesh, fell victim to a fatal shooting right outside his residence on Thursday evening, as confirmed by the police. The episode recorded by a nearby CCTV camera, shows Chaudhary, aged 34, strolling with another individual when three assailants on a motorbike opened fire multiple times.

In light of this grim incident, let’s delve into who Anuj was.

Who was Anuj Chaudhary?

Anuj Chaudhary emerged as a local political figure associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Notably, he recently participated in the block chief elections in Sambhal’s Asmoli block, a contest he narrowly lost by a mere ten votes to Santosh Devi. Subsequently, he aligned himself with the Bharatiya Kisan Morcha.

Within political circles, Chaudhary stood as a trusted ally of prominent BJP leaders in Uttar Pradesh, forming close bonds with Swatantra Dev Singh, Keshav Prasad Maurya, and Brajesh Pathak. Anuj Chaudhary was previously a part of a murder case involving Mohit Chaudhary of Amroha.

Anuj Chaudhary hailed from a family entrenched in local politics, coupled with a background in farming. He was the son of Pitam Singh and took the vow of marriage in 2020 with a woman from his very own village.

A special bond existed between Anuj and his nephew, Prabhjot Khatri. He loved spending time with his nephew.

Education-wise, Anuj pursued his primary schooling in the village, eventually halting further studies. By 2018, he shifted his residence to the Parsvnath Pratibha Society in Moradabad, marking the onset of his political journey.

He was a part of the company of fellow BJP associates, sharing camaraderie and actively participating in public gatherings.

While Chaudhary’s family places blame squarely on political adversaries for this tragic loss, they specifically point fingers at Prabhakar Singh, the spouse of Asmoli Block Head Santosh Devi. Suspicions extend to Santosh’s son Aniket and Amit Chaudhary, a resident of Haji Bera.

In an attempt to save his life, Chaudhary was swiftly transported to Moradabad’s BrightStar Hospital, but he succumbed to his injuries.