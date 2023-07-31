Who was Ajit Singh Sandhu?

RSVP Movies, a production company founded by Ronnie Screwvala, has recently unveiled the trailer for the highly awaited film “Punjab’ 95,” featuring the versatile Diljit Dosanjh in the role of the celebrated human rights activist, Jaswant Singh Khalra. Among the intriguing characters in the spotlight is Ajit Singh Sandhu, the former Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) of Punjab Police. As this historical event returns to the limelight, let’s take a closer look at the man behind the name.

Back on July 23, 1989, around 8:30 a.m., Punjab policemen, led by Ajit Singh Sandhu, then DSP, conducted an operation where they took Kuljit Singh Dhatt, Gurmel Singh, Surjit Singh, and other individuals from Gurmel Singh’s house in village Garhi.

The police group also included Station House Officer (SHO) Jaspal Singh from Dasuya, SHO Sardool Singh from Tanda, and Sub-Inspector Sita Ram, who was in charge of the police post in Gardiwala. Kuljit Singh and Davinder Singh were put in one car, while the other detainees were placed in another car. Upon arriving at Dasuya police station, Kuljit Singh and Davinder Singh were kept together in a room.

Advertisement

Witnessing the illegal abduction, Piara Singh informed Harbhajan Singh Dhatt, Kuljit Singh’s older brother, about the incident. Harbhajan Singh then sought his brother’s release by approaching the local police stations with family and friends. At police station Gardiwala, DSP Ajit Sandhu allegedly told Harbhajan Singh, “We have let the rest go. We have done with Kuljit Singh, what we wanted to do.” Sandhu further callously stated, “We aren’t going to return the body. Do what you want.” Even when the family turned to Superintendent of Police (Operations) (SP(O)) SPS Basra, Basra reinforced the same narrative, making it clear that they understood what Ajit Singh had communicated. These admissions were repeated to Harbhajan Singh in a subsequent meeting on July 29.

The police officials accused of the abduction, torture, and murder of Kuljit Singh Dhatt included Ajit Singh Sandhu, then DSP, along with SHO Jaspal Singh, SHO Sardool Singh, SI Sita Ram, and SP(O) SPS Basra. Interestingly, two of these police officials were later involved in the abduction, torture, and murder of human rights defender Jaswant Singh Khalra, six years later in fall 1995. By that time, SSP Ajit S. Sandhu had allegedly committed suicide before standing trial in either case. Jaspal Singh, on the other hand, was convicted in the Khalra case in 2005.