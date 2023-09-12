Who was Subash Chandra Nembang? Nepal’s former Constituent Assembly Chair dies at 71

Subash Chandra Nembang, a prominent figure in the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist, passed away this morning at the age of 71, leaving a void in Nepal’s political landscape. Nembang, known for his roles as the Constituent Assembly Chairperson, vice-Chairperson of the CPN-UML, and former Speaker of the House of Representatives (HoR), reportedly suffered a fatal heart attack. Let’s take a closer look at his life and contributions.

On the morning of September 12, 2023, Subaschandra Nembang tragically succumbed to a heart attack at his residence. The hospital authorities at TU teaching hospital pronounced him dead upon arrival.

Born in Suntalabari in Ilam District, bordering India in the east, Nembang was a prominent political figure who consistently emerged victorious from Ilam-2 in all elections since the restoration of democracy in 1990.

His political journey included winning the legislative elections of 1991 and 1999. Over the years, he held key positions such as the chairman of the Public Accounts Committee and chairman of the Constituent Assembly, leaving an indelible mark on Nepal’s political landscape.

The nation will bid farewell to Nembang with state honors, as confirmed by Minister of Culture, Tourism, and Civil Aviation Sudan Kirati. The Council of Ministers convened an emergency meeting on Tuesday morning and made this decision. Additionally, a public holiday has been declared on the day of Nembang’s funeral to allow his two sons, who are abroad, to participate in the final rites.

In the Nepali political sphere, Nembang was often referred to as a ‘shaleen neta,’ highlighting his significant influence and contributions. With a background in law, he played a crucial role in every stage of constitution-making, particularly during the issuance of the constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

Nembang’s legacy has a close linkage to the Constituent Assembly, the Speakership, and the Parliament. This connection establishes him as a central figure in Nepal’s political history. He chaired both Constituent Assemblies during the promulgation of the constitution. This role has left a lasting impression in the memories of both political analysts and the general public.

Subash Chandra Nembang’s survivors include two daughters and two sons. His passing signifies the conclusion of an era in Nepal’s political landscape.