Who is Shobha Shetty? Actress participates in Bigg Boss Telugu

Shobha Shetty, recognized for her portrayal as ‘Monitha’ in the Telugu series “Karthika Deepam,” which premiered in 2017, has taken center stage as a contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu. Let’s delve into her background to get to know her better.

Shobha Shetty stepped into the world of entertainment with her debut in the Kannada film “Anjani Putra” in 2017. Her journey continued as she ventured into television with the Kannada TV series “Agnisakshi” in 2013, where she played the character Tanu.

In 2017, Shobha Shetty made her mark in the Telugu television scene with the series “Ashta Chemma.” Her exceptional performance did not go unnoticed, earning her the Star Maa Parivar Award for Best Actress for her role in “Ashta Chemma” in 2018. Additionally, she received recognition for her negative role in the TV serial “Karthika Deepam,” which led to her winning the Star Maa Parivar Award for Best Negative Role in 2019.

At 33 years old, Shobha Shetty was born in Bangalore and received her education at Bapuji High School in Davangere, Karnataka. She continued her academic journey at Bangalore University, where she pursued an M.Sc. in Sustainable Development.

Shobha hails from a loving family with her father, Rathanamma Manju Shetty. She also has an elder brother and an elder sister.

Shobha Shetty and her dynamic career:

Before embarking on her acting career, Shobha Shetty worked at ATSIT in Ismailia for a period. Interestingly, she once revealed that had she not pursued acting, she would have chosen a career in engineering.

Her impressive portfolio extends to Kannada television, where she appeared in the TV serial “Kaveri.”

In 2019, she participated in the reality TV game show “Star Maa Parivar League,” representing her serial “Karthika Deepam.” Her versatility shone once again in 2019 when she secured the titular role in the Kannada TV serial “Rukku.”

She has a diverse background and a proven track record in the world of entertainment. Her presence in Bigg Boss Telugu promises to be an intriguing addition to the show’s dynamic lineup of contestants.