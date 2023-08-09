Who is Sashidhar Jagdishan, highest paid bank CEO in FY23?

Sashidhar Jagdishan, the MD and CEO of HDFC Bank, has earned the highest paycheck among bank Chief Executive Officers in Fiscal Year 2022/23. His earnings shot up by more than 62% this fiscal year, landing at a notable Rs 10.55 crore. Now, let’s take a closer look at his story.

Born in 1965, Sashidhar Jagdishan is 58 years old. He started his education at a local private school and then went on to complete his Bachelor of Science degree from Mumbai University. Following that, he pursued a master’s in Economics of Money, Banking, and Finance from the University of Sheffield in the UK.

Jagdishan made his entry into HDFC Bank back in 1996, right after finishing his master’s. His journey began as a Manager in the finance department, and later he climbed up the ladder, eventually becoming the Business Head of Finance in 1999.

Jagdishan had revealed in an interview that banking had captured his interest since he was a child, and his aspiration was to excel in this field. This drove him to pursue a master’s degree in Economics of Money, Banking, and Finance.

While his professional life is fairly well-known, Jagdishan keeps his personal life private. There’s not much information available about his family, including his parents and siblings.

In terms of his personal life, Sashidhar Jagdishan is a married man. However, details about his wife and children remain undisclosed.