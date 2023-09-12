Who is Sarah Hildebrandt, wrestler to watch at the World Wrestling Championships?

The 2023 World Wrestling Championships are set to take place in Belgrade, Serbia, from September 16th to September 24th. Among the athletes grabbing attention ahead of the event is Sarah Hildebrandt, a freestyle wrestler hailing from the United States, who has been steadily making her mark in the wrestling world.

Notably, Hildebrandt clinched a bronze medal in the women’s 50 kg category at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. Her accomplishments don’t stop there, as she boasts an impressive track record in international wrestling competitions. She has secured medals three times at the World Wrestling Championships and earned a gold medal at the Pan American Games. In addition, she has claimed the top spot on the podium a remarkable seven times at the Pan American Wrestling Championships.

Hildebrandt’s journey in the wrestling world began back in 2013 when she represented the United States at the Summer Universiade in Kazan, Russia. Although she didn’t secure a medal on that occasion, it marked the start of her international wrestling career.

Three years later, in 2016, she competed in the 55 kg category at the World Wrestling Championships held in Budapest, Hungary, but luck was not on her side as she didn’t clinch a medal.

More about Sarah Hildebrandt:

However, 2018 saw her making strides once more. She secured a bronze medal in the women’s 53 kg event at the Klippan Lady Open in Klippan, Sweden. That same year, she further solidified her reputation by winning a gold medal in the women’s 53 kg category at the Pan American Wrestling Championships in Lima, Peru, triumphing over Luisa Valverde of Ecuador in the final.

In 2019, Hildebrandt continued her winning streak by earning a gold medal in the women’s 53 kg event at the Golden Grand Prix Ivan Yarygin held in Krasnoyarsk, Russia.

The year 2021 brought another moment of glory for her as she secured the gold medal in the women’s 50 kg event at the Grand Prix de France Henri Deglane 2021 in Nice, France.

Last year, at the 2022 World Wrestling Championships in Belgrade, Serbia, Sarah Hildebrandt once again demonstrated her prowess by claiming a bronze medal in the women’s 50 kg event, triumphing over Alina Vuc of Romania.

With her impressive portfolio and consistent performance on the wrestling mat, fans around the world are eagerly anticipating Hildebrandt’s participation in the upcoming 2023 World Wrestling Championships.