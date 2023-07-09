Who is Sarah Brady and what’s her accusation about Jonah Hill’s emotional abuse?

Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady took to Instagram on Friday, 7 July to accuse the actor of being emotionally abusive.

Actor Jonah Hill’s ex-girlfriend Sarah Brady recently opened up about their relationship on Instagram on Friday, 7 July. She posted screenshots of a conversation, combined with other texts, and criticised him for being self-centred. She didn’t mention Hill’s name initially, but it was apparent she was referring to him. They were allegedly dating in 2021, but their relationship went kaput in 2022.

Sarah Brady, 25-year-old, is a pro-surfer, law student, photographer and activist. She grew up with her family in Encinitas, California. Brady completed her undergraduate studies at the University of California, Santa Cruz, where she earned her Cognitive Science & Sustainability degree. At the University of California, San Diego, she pursued a double major in anthropology and climate change.

Since 2017, Brady has been competing as a professional surfer, and she is sponsored by companies like The Sea for swimwear and Tyler Warren Surfboards. She has also contributed pictures to Herewith Magazine along with various other publications. She has also served as a project manager and ambassador for the Changing Tides Foundation (CTF) since late 2017.

Brady and Hill were allegedly dating in 2021, but their relationship ended in 2022. Except for a few photos of them together, Brady didn’t post many details regarding their relationship on any social media platforms during their relationship.

After dating for a year, Brady decided to remain silent about their breakup. But she appears to be talking about her connection with Hill in her most recent post. Brady shared a black-and-white photo on Instagram with the caption, ‘Reviving a pic I took down by request of a misogynist narcissist’.

Brady said that she made the decision to make the screenshots public because she felt that keeping the incident private had been detrimental to her mental health.

She posted several text messages along with her statement ‘This is a warning to all girls. If your partner is talking to you like this, make an exit plan.’ She posted a collection of screenshots from their chats with Hill in which he allegedly requested that she delete some images he deemed ‘sexual’ and end friendships with people in ‘unstable places’.

In one of the messages, Hill allegedly wrote ‘but it’s not my place to teach you. I’ve made my boundaries clear.’ In addition, he allegedly told Brady that she lacked ‘boundaries’ when it came down to being friends with men.

Hill hasn’t responded to Brady’s accusations yet.

Brady went on to say that his words were intended to control her. She also mentioned that she did as he asked in an effort to ‘protect’ him from his crippling anxiety.

Brady concluded that an emotionally abusive partner does not necessarily mean that they are a terrible person, and it quite often emerges from their own trauma. But at the same time, one has to keep in mind that it is not ‘OK’.