Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra? India’s richest woman and HCL chairperson

Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the daughter of HCL founder Shiv Nadar, has now become India’s richest woman and the third-richest individual in the country. This shift comes after a major succession move within the HCL Group, where Shiv Nadar transferred 47% of his stake in HCL Corporation and Vama Sundari Investments (Vama Delhi) to his daughter. In light of that, let us look at who Roshni Nadar is.

Who is Roshni Nadar Malhotra?

Born in 1982, Roshni Nadar is the only child of Shiv Nadar and Kiran Nadar. Her father, a Padma Bhushan awardee, is a pioneer in India’s IT sector, having founded HCL, which played a crucial role in shaping the industry.

Advertisement

Her mother, Kiran Nadar, is a well-known art collector and philanthropist, as well as the founder of the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art. She also won a bronze medal in contract bridge at the 2018 Asian Games.

Advertisement

Roshni studied Communications at Northwestern University and later earned an MBA from the Kellogg School of Management.

She officially took over as the chairperson of HCL Technologies in 2020, stepping into the leadership role previously held by her father.

Beyond leading HCL Technologies, Roshni Nadar is actively involved in multiple global organizations. She is a member of the Dean’s Advisory Council at MIT’s School of Engineering and serves on the Executive Board for Asia at the Kellogg School of Management.

She is also on the board of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF), a global board director at The Nature Conservancy, and an independent director at HDFC Asset Management Company.

Apart from her corporate roles, she has a deep commitment to philanthropy through the Shiv Nadar Foundation. The foundation focuses on education and has established some of India’s leading schools and colleges, aiming to empower future generations.

In 2010, Roshni married Shikhar Malhotra, who is the vice chairman of HCL Healthcare. The couple has two sons, Armaan and Jahaan.

The HCL stake transfer

Before this transition, Shiv Nadar held a 51% stake in both HCL Corporation and Vama Delhi. The recent stake transfer took place through a private family arrangement, ensuring that HCL’s ownership remains within the Nadar family.

An official exchange filing confirmed, “Gift Deeds have been executed pursuant to a private family arrangement intended to streamline succession, which would ensure continuity of ownership and control by Mr. Shiv Nadar Family (promoter family) and would provide desired stability to the company.”

With Roshni Nadar at the helm, HCL, a $12 billion global technology giant, is likely to continue its aggressive expansion.