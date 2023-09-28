Who is Rakshit Shetty? Rashmika Mandanna’s ex-fiancé still in friendly contact with her

Rakshit Shetty, the versatile talent from the Kannada film industry, recently opened up about his continued connection with his former fiancée, Rashmika Mandanna. In an interview with IndiaGlitz Telugu, Rakshit shed light on their current relationship status, revealing that they exchange occasional messages to extend their best wishes during significant moments.

While their communication isn’t constant, Rakshit shared that they make it a point to convey their support and good wishes when their respective films hit the screens. He added that they also exchange birthday greetings as a part of their continued goodwill.

The history between Rakshit Shetty and Rashmika Mandanna dates back to their time working together on the film “Kirik Party.” Their relationship blossomed, and they became engaged in a private ceremony in Virajpet on July 3, 2017. However, in September 2018, the couple mutually decided to call off their engagement, citing compatibility issues.

More about Rakshit Shetty:

At 40 years old, Rakshit Shetty has made significant contributions to the Kannada film industry. He is not only an accomplished actor but also a film producer, writer, and filmmaker. His impressive list of accolades includes one National Film Award, two Filmfare Awards South, two Karnataka State Film Awards, and five SIIMA Awards.

Rakshit made his debut in the film “Namm Areal Ond Dina” in 2010, but it was his role in the cult blockbuster “Ulidavaru Kandanthe” (2014) that catapulted him to stardom. Subsequently, he solidified his position as a leading actor in films like “Godhi Banna Sadharana Mykattu” (2015), “Kirik Party” (2016), “Avane Srimannarayana” (2019), and “777 Charlie” (2021), with the latter becoming the highest-grossing movie of his career.

Rakshit Shetty, along with fellow directors Pawan Kumar, Anup Bhandari, Prashanth Neel, Hemanth M. Rao, Manjunatha Somashekara Reddy (Mansore), Rishab Shetty, and Raj B. Shetty, is credited with ushering in a new wave of filmmaking in the Kannada film industry. His unconventional and groundbreaking work has firmly established him as a prominent figure in Kannada cinema.