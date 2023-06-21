During Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s state visit to the USA, he had an influential meeting with Nobel-winning economist Paul Romer to discuss India’s digital initiatives and their potential impact on the world stage.

Romer, a renowned economist and former Chief Economist of the World Bank, lauded India’s digital programs, particularly the Aadhaar program, expressing his belief that India could serve as a global exemplar in this domain. The meeting between Modi and Romer was part of a series of interactions with influential figures, including entrepreneurs, scientists, artists, and Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and Twitter.

The discussions between Modi and Romer primarily centered around India’s digital journey, with a specific emphasis on the Aadhaar program and other tools like Digilocker. They delved into the innovative aspects of these initiatives and their potential for transforming governance and service delivery. Romer, who had previously commended India’s Aadhaar identification system in an interview with Bloomberg, described it as the most sophisticated system he had come across.

The conversation also extended to India’s urban development initiatives, showcasing the country’s comprehensive approach to leveraging digital solutions for societal progress.

The meeting between Modi, a visionary leader known for his focus on digital transformation, and Romer, an esteemed economist and expert in economic growth theory, underscored the potential for India to lead the way in implementing effective digital solutions. Romer’s role as the Chief Economist of the World Bank added weight to his appreciation of India’s efforts in this area.

His expertise in economic growth theory further highlighted the significance of India’s digital initiatives, as these programs play a crucial role in driving sustainable economic growth and development.

Moreover, Romer’s recognition as a Nobel laureate in Economics in 2018 further exemplified his esteemed stature and credibility in the field. Coincidentally, on the same day Romer received the prestigious award, he also married Caroline Weber, a professor of French literature at Barnard College, adding a personal touch to his remarkable achievements.

The meeting between Modi and Romer served as a platform to showcase India’s digital prowess and the potential for its innovative programs to inspire other nations. As India continues to push the boundaries of digital governance and development, Romer’s endorsement further boosts the country’s reputation as a leader in this domain. The discussions held during the meeting highlighted the significant strides India has made in leveraging technology for inclusive growth and emphasized the transformative power of digital initiatives in shaping the future of governance and service delivery.