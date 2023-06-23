Who is Nikhil Kamath, young billionaire who attended Joe Biden’s dinner with PM Modi?

US President Joe Biden hosted a state dinner at the White House in honor of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and among the distinguished guests was Nikhil Kamath, a well-known Indian billionaire. Let’s take a closer look at who Nikhil Kamath is.

Based in Bangalore, Karnataka, Kamath is a successful serial entrepreneur who recently earned the title of India’s youngest billionaire according to Forbes. He is highly regarded in Bangalore’s business community for his sharp business acumen and inspirational speeches.

Together with his brother Nitin Kamath, Nikhil co-founded Zerodha, an online platform that provides financial solutions for investing in stocks, derivatives, mutual funds, and more.

An interesting fact about the Kamath brothers is that they both made it onto Forbes’ list of India’s 100 richest individuals, marking their debut on the prestigious ranking. In the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2020, they also secured a position in the top 100, with Nikhil alone amassing a wealth of ₹7,100 crores.

In 2019, Nikhil ventured into a new business endeavor by co-founding True Beacon, an asset management company specializing in Alternate Investment Funds. True Beacon aims to disrupt the market by adopting a unique model that eliminates upfront fees and operates solely on a profit-sharing basis. Their flagship fund, True Beacon I, was launched in the same year.

When he’s not immersed in business matters, Nikhil Kamath can often be found playing basketball with his brother or engaging in chess matches with his friends.

Born in Shimoga, Karnataka, 36-year-old Kamath hails from a family with a banking background. His father, Raghuram, worked at Canara Bank, while his mother, Revathi, is a Veena player. He had a previous marriage with Amanda Puravankara but is currently in a relationship with actress and former Miss India, Manushi Chillar. Notably, Kamath did not complete high school.

In 2021, Kamath found himself embroiled in controversy when he utilized AI assistance during a chess match against the renowned chess player Vishwanathan Anand. The event aimed to raise funds for COVID-19 relief, and notable personalities like Aamir Khan and Arijit Singh also participated. Kamath later apologized for his actions after facing criticism.