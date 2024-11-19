Who is Mostofa Sarwar Farooki, filmmaker turned Bangladesh’s new cultural affairs adviser?

Celebrated Bangladeshi filmmaker Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has recently stepped into a new role that merges creativity with governance. On November 10, 2024, Farooki was appointed Adviser to the Ministry of Cultural Affairs in Bangladesh’s interim government.

This appointment has drawn significant attention, sparking protests in various parts of the country, including Dhaka University and Jahangirnagar University. Critics have raised concerns about his perceived closeness to the Sheikh Hasina administration.

Farooki, born on May 2, 1973, in Dhaka’s Nakhalpara neighborhood, has long been a trailblazer in Bangladeshi cinema. His work as a filmmaker, producer, and screenwriter has earned him widespread acclaim both nationally and internationally.

Known for exploring themes such as middle-class struggles, urban romances, and societal hypocrisy, Farooki’s films delve deep into the human experience. His storytelling often incorporates elements of magical realism, providing audiences with a fresh lens to view the complexities of identity, economic struggles, and cultural norms.

His debut film ‘Bachelor’ (2003) marked the beginning of a career defined by innovation. The 2007 political satire ‘Made in Bangladesh’ further showcased his knack for addressing social issues through engaging narratives.

‘Third Person Singular Number’ (2009), a poignant exploration of personal and societal challenges, premiered at the Busan International Film Festival. They screened it later at Rotterdam and other prestigious platforms.

Farooki’s cinematic voice grew more pronounced with ‘Television’ (2012), a film that became the closing feature at Busan and went on to win multiple international awards, including the Grand Jury Prize at the Asia Pacific Screen Awards in 2013.

Critics from across the globe have praised Farooki’s unique approach to storytelling. The Asia Pacific Screen Awards highlighted his ability to portray characters navigating societal constraints, often through fantastical means.

His later works, such as ‘Ant Story’ (2014) and ‘Doob: No Bed of Roses’ (2017), further solidified his reputation. The latter, starring Bollywood icon Irrfan Khan, won accolades at the Moscow International Film Festival and other global platforms.

In his personal life, Mostofa Sarwar Farooki has been married to actress Nusrat Imrose Tisha since 2010, and together they have a young daughter.