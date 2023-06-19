Who is Lucky Singh? Rakhi Sawant hints at the identity of her special someone

Rakhi Sawant has recently hinted at the identity of her special someone, leaving fans buzzing with excitement. Through her social media account, she has dropped subtle clues suggesting a possible romantic connection with a person named Lucky Singh. Eager to satisfy the curiosity surrounding this budding romance, we have delved into Lucky Singh’s background to gather more details.

Based on Lucky Singh’s Instagram account, it appears that he resides in Canada. With a considerable number of followers, he has built a strong presence on the platform, often attracting attention through his posts showcasing a glamorous lifestyle and exciting travel experiences. His growing popularity has solidified his status as an influential figure within the photo-sharing community.

Recently, Rakhi Sawant and her rumored beau, Lucky Singh, went live on Instagram, capturing the hearts of their fans. During the live session, Lucky claimed to be single, but Sawant playfully interrupted him with a smile, expressing her doubts about his statement. This playful exchange further piqued the curiosity of their followers, leading to a stream of lighthearted banter in the comments section.

When questioned about the nature of their relationship, Lucky responded, “We are very close. We can’t even express how much.” He also confirmed that he had recently ended his previous relationship due to the rumors surrounding his alleged involvement with Rakhi. While the truth about their connection remains uncertain, fans eagerly await further updates on the evolving dynamics between these two individuals.

During a recent interview, Rakhi Sawant openly admitted her admiration for Lucky Singh, describing him as incredibly attractive. However, she emphasized that there is a distinction between liking someone and being in love. Concluding her remarks, she stated that they were currently nothing more than close friends. Only time will tell if this friendship evolves into something more serious, as is often the case in the initial stages of relationships within the Bollywood industry.

Amidst discussions about Lucky Singh, Rakhi Sawant also took the opportunity to reflect on her past experiences in an abusive relationship with a businessman named Adil Khan Durrani, based in Mysore. Troubling reports emerged, alleging that Adil had faced charges of rape involving an Iranian student in Mysore. Sawant’s candid revelations shed light on the challenges she has faced in her personal life, illustrating her resilience and determination to move forward.