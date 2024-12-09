Who is Lewis Hamilton? Explore his journey with Mercedes as he retires

Lewis Hamilton marked a bittersweet end to his remarkable 12-year career with Mercedes at the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, where he finished fourth in a race that encapsulated both the challenges and triumphs of his time with the team.

Starting from 16th position, the seven-time world champion delivered a masterclass in racing, showcasing the skill that has defined his career. Despite not securing a podium finish, his performance highlighted why he is one of the best drivers in Formula One history.

Let us delve into who Lewis Hamilton is, in addition to his journey with Mercedes.

Advertisement

Reflecting on the season, Hamilton admitted it had been an emotional one. “It’s been the longest year of my life,” he shared, acknowledging the knowledge that his time with Mercedes was coming to a close. He likened the final months with the team to a relationship where both parties know they will soon part ways.

However, the veteran driver expressed gratitude for the unwavering support and camaraderie he experienced with his team throughout the years. “We’ve definitely had ups and downs, but what’s come through is there’s been real love,” Hamilton said, summing up his feelings as he wrapped up his time with the team that helped him secure six of his seven world titles.

Hamilton’s farewell to Mercedes is a monumental moment in his illustrious career. Popular for his record-breaking achievements, including the most wins (105), pole positions (104), and podium finishes (202), Hamilton leaves behind a legacy that fans will remember for generations.

His association with Mercedes has been the cornerstone of his success, and although his last season with them ended with a seventh-place finish in the drivers’ championship, it was clear that the journey was much more than just statistics. It was about the bond he built with his team and his fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lewis Hamilton (@lewishamilton)

As Lewis Hamilton turns the page to a new chapter, the 39-year-old British driver is ready to join Ferrari for the upcoming season. This switch has stirred excitement and speculation about what the future holds.

Hamilton, who began his F1 career with McLaren, has now spent over a decade at Mercedes, a team with which he achieved unprecedented success. His move to Ferrari marks the start of an exciting new chapter for both him and the legendary Italian team, which has long been seeking its next championship contender.

Hamilton’s journey from a young karting prodigy to one of the greatest drivers in Formula One history is a testament to his dedication and perseverance. Raised in Stevenage, England, Hamilton started karting at the age of six, quickly becoming a national champion.

His potential came in notice of Ron Dennis of McLaren, who brought him into the McLaren-Mercedes Young Driver Programme in 1998. From there, Hamilton’s rise was meteoric. He made his Formula One debut in 2007 with McLaren, finishing his rookie season just one point behind champion Kimi Räikkönen.

A year later, he claimed his first world championship in a dramatic final race that saw him overtake Felipe Massa on the last lap to clinch the title.