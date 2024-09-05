Who is Jaden Newman? Basketball star trends as OnlyFans video leaks online

Jaden Newman, a name that recently captured attention on social media, particularly on X (formerly Twitter), is more than just a trending topic; she is a multifaceted individual carving her path in both basketball and digital artistry. Let’s have a closer look at who she is.

The 19-year-old from Orlando, Florida, who is also the sister of well-known basketball player and YouTuber Julian Newman, has garnered over one million followers on Instagram and more than 800,000 on TikTok, showcasing her dynamic online presence.

Born on June 13, 2004, Jaden Newman was introduced to basketball at a remarkably young age. Her father, Jamie Newman, is a former player and coach, which undoubtedly influenced her early passion for the sport.

By the time she was five, she was already making headlines with her impressive skills, and a viral video of her playing basketball showcased her prodigious talent. Jaden attended Downey Christian School, where she continued to shine on the court, achieving a jaw-dropping scoring average that included a record-setting 70-point game.

After completing high school in 2022, Jaden took her talents to California State University, Los Angeles, where she plays for the college basketball team. However, her journey has not been without challenges. Recently, she found herself at the center of controversy when explicit videos of her circulated online.

In addition to her athletic pursuits, Jaden has ventured into the realm of adult content by joining OnlyFans, a decision that has fueled discussions about the intersection of fame, privacy, and personal choice in the age of social media.

Despite the recent upheaval, Jaden Newman maintains an impressive estimated net worth of around $2 million. This wealth comes through her basketball career, reality TV appearances, and her influence on social media platforms.