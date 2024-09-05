Bollywood pairings of 2024: Siddhant-Malavika to Vicky-Rashmika

As the Bollywood landscape continues to evolve, 2024 promises to be a thrilling year for moviegoers, especially when it comes to on-screen pairings. The chemistry between actors often enhances the cinematic experience, and this year, several dynamic duos are set to captivate audiences with their performances. Here’s a look at some of the most anticipated Bollywood pairings to watch out for in 2024:

Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan in ‘Yudhra’

First up, we have Siddhant Chaturvedi and Malavika Mohanan teaming up in the highly anticipated action thriller, Yudhra. Chaturvedi takes on the role of Yudhra, a man driven by revenge, while Mohanan portrays Nikhat, his love interest. The intensity and chemistry between the two are expected to be electric, as evidenced by the recently released music video for the film’s first track, Saathiya. Yudhra is set to grace theaters on September 20, and fans are eagerly awaiting this intriguing pairing.

Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri in ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Following the success of its predecessors, the horror-comedy franchise Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 is ready to introduce a fresh pairing: Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri. Aaryan returns to his role, but this time with Dimri, who will bring her unique flair to the film. Their combination promises to infuse the franchise with new energy, providing both thrills and laughs. Moviegoers can catch this exciting duo in theaters on November 1.

Jr. NTR and Janhvi Kapoor in ‘Devara’

In a much-anticipated Telugu film debut, Janhvi Kapoor will star alongside Jr. NTR in Devara. Their pairing has created a buzz, particularly with the release of music videos that showcase their on-screen chemistry, including popular tracks like Chuttamalle and Daavudi. The film will release on September 27, and fans are eager to see how this new collaboration unfolds.

Vicky Kaushal and Rashmika Mandanna in ‘Chhaava’

Vicky Kaushal takes on the role of Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj in Chhaava, opposite Rashmika Mandanna, who plays his wife, Yesubai Bhonsale. Their on-screen chemistry is highly anticipated, with Mandanna’s portrayal set to complement Kaushal’s intense performance as the warrior king. Audiences can expect a captivating experience when Chhaava hits theaters on December 6.

Varun Dhawan and Wamiqa Gabbi in ‘Baby John’

Varun Dhawan stars in Baby John, where he plays a man who fakes his own death to lead a peaceful life as a baker while protecting his daughter. Joining him in this action drama is Wamiqa Gabbi, whose presence will add depth to the film. Fans anticipate their partnership to be both compelling and entertaining, with Baby John set for a December 25 release.

Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan in ‘Metro In Dino’

Finally, Aditya Roy Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are making waves with their chemistry in Metro In Dino. Their pairing has generated considerable buzz, with fans expressing excitement over their public appearances together. The anticipation surrounding their performance only adds to the excitement for this film, scheduled for release on November 29.