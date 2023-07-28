Who is Gao Feng, Chinese woman travels to Pak to meet lover she met on Snapchat

A Chinese woman named Gao Feng met and fell in love with a Pakistani man online has now travelled to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa region, according to authorities, in yet another cross-border love story.

With a three-month travel visa, Gao Feng arrived in Islamabad on Wednesday by road from China via Gilgit in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). According to them, the 21-year-old was picked up by her 18-year-old friend Javed, who lives in the Afghan bordering tribal province of Bajaur.

Due to the security situation in Bajaur district, which borders Afghanistan, Javed took the woman to his maternal uncle’s residence in Samarbagh tehsil in Lower Dir District rather than his hometown.

According to the authorities, they had been in touch via Snapchat for the previous three years as their friendship turned into a relationship.

According to Lower Dir District District Police Officer Ziauddin, the Chinese woman was given complete security in the Samarbagh region. She cannot, however, travel around freely because of Muharram and local security issues.

According to the authorities, the woman’s travel documents are in order, and she has not yet married Javed.

The story of the Chinese woman traveling to Pakistan in search of love coincided with another incident involving an Indian woman from Rajasthan, Anju, who was 34 and married, who traveled to the Upper Dir district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

There was another romantic saga between an Indian man and a Pakistani woman who met on a gaming app PubG and caught the nation’s attention. According to the Uttar Pradesh Police, Sachin and Seema reside in the Rabupura neighborhood of Greater Noida, close to Delhi, where he owns a supply business.

Seema travelled all the way from Karachi to India via Nepal along with her four kids.