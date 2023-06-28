Who Is Clemente Del Vecchio, the World’s Youngest Billionaire?

The global community’s attention is often captured by individuals who possess immense wealth, resulting in the fascination that arises whenever prestigious publications like Forbes release their rankings. Once again, one name has managed to captivate the world with his extraordinary financial status. Clemente Del Vecchio, the youngest billionaire on the planet, continues to make headlines, solidifying his position as an influential figure.

Clemente hails from the prominent Del Vecchio family and inherits the title of the youngest billionaire this year. His father, Leonardo Del Vecchio, was an Italian billionaire businessman renowned as the founder and chairman of Luxottica, the world’s largest producer and retailer of glasses and frames.

Upon his father’s passing, Clemente and his five siblings inherited his vast fortune, propelling them to the ranks of the world’s wealthiest individuals.

At the time of Leonardo’s demise, his net worth was estimated at an astonishing US$24.1 billion, making him the second wealthiest person in Italy and the 54th worldwide. Although little is known about the teenage Clemente, he possesses a staggering fortune of US$3.5 billion, primarily attributed to his late father’s eyeglass empire, Luxottica.

This Italian conglomerate encompasses esteemed eyewear brands such as Armani Exchange, Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, and Prada Eyewear.

Clemente’s elder brother, Claudio, is the most renowned among his siblings. For an impressive fifteen-year span, Claudio oversaw Luxottica’s operations in the United States, spearheading significant acquisitions during his tenure. In 1995, he orchestrated the purchase of LensCrafters for a remarkable $1.4 billion, and later, he successfully acquired the men’s fashion company Brooks Brothers for $225 million.

While residing in Italy, Clemente, along with his brother Luca and their mother, who is Leonardo’s third wife, also owns properties in various countries across the globe. Following eyewear mogul Leonardo Del Vecchio’s passing, his substantial wealth was distributed among his widow, Nicoletta Zampillo, his six children, and his stepchild.

Leonardo Maria, who is 28 years old and the only child Leonardo Sr. had with Zampillo, now possesses an estimated fortune of US$3.5 billion. Currently serving as EssilorLuxottica’s chief strategy officer, Leonardo Maria also holds the position of CEO at the eyeglasses retailer Salmoiraghi & Viganò.