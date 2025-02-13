Ambanis top Bloomberg’s list of Asia’s richest families

Business tycoon and the owner of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani and his family with USD 90.5 billion in wealth, tops Bloomberg’s list of Asia’s richest families.

Several other Indians have secured spots in the top 20 list in Bloomberg’s richest families.

India’s Mistry family, with a combined wealth of $37.5 billion ranked fourth in the list. The Mistry family holds a significant stake in Tata Sons as well as controlling Shapoorji Pallonji Group.

The Jindal family comes seventh with $28.1 billion, a fortune derived from their diversified conglomerate, the OP Jindal Group, with interests in energy, cement, and sports.

Birla family, ranks ninth with a net worth of $23 billion with business interests spanning seven generations, including sectors like metals, cement, and financial services.

In the overall list of Asian businessmen, Thailand’s Chearavanont family ranked second with $42.6 billion through its Charoen Pokphand conglomerate, which spans food, retail, and telecom businesses across Asia.

Ranked third, the Hartono family of Indonesia, with a net worth of $42.2 billion, made its fortune in banking, primarily through Bank Central Asia, and from its origins in the tobacco industry.

Hong Kong’s Kwok family ranks fifth with $35.6 billion, owing their fortune to Sun Hung Kai Properties, one of the city’s largest real estate developers while the sixth rank was held by Taiwan’s Tsai family with a wealth of $30.9 billion. They have primarily built through their financial services firms, including Cathay Financial and Cubon Financial.

Thailand’s Yoovidhya family ranks eighth with $25.7 billion, while the Lee family of South Korea ranked 10th in the list.

Other key Asian families in the list include China’s Zhang family, Hong Kong-based Cheng family, India’s Bajaj family, Hong Kong-based Pao/Woo family, Kwek/Quek family, Kadoorie family, Thailand’s Chirathivat family, India’s Hinduja family, The Philippines’ Sy family and Hong Kong-based Lee family.