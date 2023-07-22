Who is Caroline Da Silva? Joshua Da Silva’s mother hugs Virat Kohli

During a recent cricket match in Trinidad and Tobago, Caroline Da Silva, the mother of West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva, had a heartwarming encounter with Indian batsman Virat Kohli. As the internet buzzes with the touching video, let’s take a closer look at who Caroline Da Silva is.

Caroline hails from Port of Spain, the capital of the Caribbean nation Trinidad and Tobago. Her roots trace back to Madeira, a Portuguese island known for its rich heritage. Both Caroline and Joshua’s paternal grandmother are of Portuguese descent, having migrated to the Caribbean and settled there. It was in Trinidad and Tobago where Caroline met her husband, Michael Da Silva, and together, they raised Joshua Da Silva and their daughter, Dani Mac Lean.

While Joshua is known for his cricketing talents and runs a YouTube channel, AllThingsCricket, where he shares insights into his training and interactions with fans, he remains private about his personal life and family details.

The touching video of Caroline and Virat Kohli embracing gained immense attention after a tweet went viral, capturing the heartfelt moment. As Kohli was about to board the team bus, Caroline’s emotions were evident as she met the champion cricketer.

During the match’s first day, the stump mic captured Caroline expressing her excitement to Kohli, sharing that she had come specifically to watch him bat. She, like many others, is a devoted fan of the talented cricketer and had high hopes of witnessing him reach a remarkable three-digit score.

Caroline’s elation knew no bounds as she hugged Kohli and even planted a kiss on his cheek. With childlike enthusiasm, she urged to take a picture with the Indian cricketer, expressing her admiration for him and praising his qualities, including his personal life and his wife.

The affectionate exchange continued with another hug before Kohli resumed his cricketing duties. Later, Caroline spoke to journalist Vimal Kumar about the encounter, expressing her heartfelt admiration for Kohli as not just a skilled cricketer but also a beautiful and blessed human being. She hoped that her son, Joshua, would be inspired by Kohli’s qualities and follow in his footsteps in his cricketing journey.