Joshua Da Silva’s mother hugs Virat Kohli, video with goes viral

In a heartwarming encounter during a match in Trinidad and Tobago, the West Indies wicketkeeper Joshua Da Silva’s mother experienced an emotional moment as she met Indian batsman Virat Kohli. The match was particularly significant for Kohli as it marked his 500th international appearance, and he reached an impressive century.

The touching incident gained widespread attention after a viral tweet captured the heartfelt moment. In the video, Joshua Da Silva’s mother can be seen embracing Kohli as he prepared to board the team bus. It was evident that she was overwhelmed with emotions at meeting the champion cricketer.

Earlier, during the first day of the match, the stump mic caught Da Silva expressing her excitement to Kohli, revealing that she had come specifically to watch him bat. She, too, is a fan of the talented cricketer and had high hopes of seeing him reach a three-digit score.

The heartwarming video spread rapidly across Twitter, sparking an outpouring of love and admiration from fans. The stump mic also picked up Kohli’s candid words about his mother’s anticipation to see him play.

Virat Kohli is once in a life time sportsperson. The respect, he has earned over a decade, What a beautiful video. pic.twitter.com/bDhizasC6U — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) July 22, 2023

Kohli’s surprise and delight were evident when he encountered Joshua Da Silva’s mother on the following Saturday. Journalist Vimal Kumar shared a video capturing the special moment as Kohli stepped out of the team bus and found the enthusiastic fan waiting for him.

Unable to contain her excitement, Da Silva’s mother hugged Kohli and even planted a kiss on his cheek. With childlike enthusiasm, she urged to take a picture with the Indian cricketer, expressing her admiration for him. She praised Kohli’s qualities and shared warm words about his personal life, appreciating his wife.

The affectionate exchange continued with another hug before Kohli resumed his routine. Da Silva’s mother later spoke to Vimal Kumar about the encounter, expressing her heartfelt admiration for Kohli as not just a talented cricketer but also a beautiful and blessed human being. She hoped that her son would be inspired by Kohli’s qualities and strive to emulate him in his own cricketing journey.