Who is Baltej Singh Dhillon, Canada’s first turbaned police officer now chair of WorkSafeBC?

There is some good news for Punjabis, as Baltej Singh Dhillon, the first turbaned Sikh gentleman in the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP), has been made the Chair of WorkSafeBC’s board of directors. Well, this makes him the first South Asian to hold the top post.

Dhillon was the first RCMP member to wear a turban while being in uniform. A recipient of Queen Elizabeth II Golden and Diamond Jubilee medals for community service he is widely known to be a committed police officer and has a reputed name.

Dhillon has been a member of the Board since 2017. He has been appointed for a three-year term beginning June 30 after an announcement by Minister of Labour, Harry Bains, last week.

Harry Bains also said that Baltej is a veteran police officer and he brings with him expertise in law enforcement and years of experience as a director at WorkSafeBC.

Bains added he has committed to “WorkSafeBC’s role in investigating serious workplace incidents to prevent similar incidents from happening again.” The WorkSafeBC is a provincial agency that is devoted to providing safety and healthy workplaces practising across British Columbia.

Dhillon superannuated from the police force in 2019 after a three-decade-long career. He was working in intelligence, protection services, special enforcement. He was also investigating the 1985 Air India bombing task force and the Pickton case.

He said, “I am excited to begin working as chair with my fellow board members and WorkSafeBC staff to continue making progress in improving the workers’ compensation system to meet the needs of workers, employers and others throughout the province.”

More about Dhillon

Born and brought up in Malaysia, Dhillon immigrated to British Columbia in 1983 when he was 16. Dhillon studied criminology and applied to the RCMP in 1988. That’s when he refused to abide by the dress code of the time, which banned turbans and required clean-shaven faces.

In March 1990, the Progressive Conservative government of Prime Minister Brian Mulroney announced changes to the RCMP dress code. This also included freedom to keep beards and wear turbans.