Who is Avinash Sachdev: confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss OTT 2

Avinash Sachdev who is popular for a daily soap, Choti Bahu, will give an energetic performance and light up the stage with his presence. He has been introduced as ‘bindaas’ and ‘Hero No.1’ by the makers of the BB OTT 2 show.

Avinash was born in Mumbai and brought up in Vadodara in Gujarat. He completed his education in Vadodara. He won pageant titles like Mr Baroda, Mr University, and Mr Gujarat (2004–2005) which made him participate in the Gladrags Model Hunt. Sachdev was interested in filmmaking at an early age. He contributed to several projects to develop his filmmaking skills. Then, he shifted to Mumbai to pursue his career in acting.

Sachdev started his career as an assistant director on Hatim (2004) when he was just 18 years old. He also assisted Farhan Akhtar in Rock On!! (2008). He also featured in daily soaps.

Karan Johar hosted the previous season of Bigg Boss OTT. While Salman Khan is hosting this season of BB OTT. Since OTT is uncensored and unfiltered, Salman would make sure that the contestants don’t cross the limits.