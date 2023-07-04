Who is Anna Lezhneva, wife of the famous Telegu actor?

A famous face of the Telugu film industry, Pawan Kalyan’s marital status is in news once again. His third marriage to Russian model and actress Anna Lezhneva is facing rough weather after 10 years of marriage.

If reports in the Telugu film industry are to be believed, Pawan Kalyan and his third wife, Anna Lezhneva, are living separately. The reason is not yet known. Anna Lezhneva is living separately with her kids in Dubai or Singapore. However, some media reports say she has gone back to Russia with her 4 children, one from a previous marriage.

The rumours mills started working overtime when Anna Lezhneva was not present at the engagement ceremony of Telugu star Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, where the who’s who of the south Indian film industry and Bollywood were present.

She was also absent at the cradle ceremony of Ram Charan and Upasana’s daughter, Klin Kaara Konidela.

Pawan Kalyan married for the first time in 1997 to a 19-year-old girl Nandini in an arranged marriage setup. In 2001, he moved in with actress Renu Desai. In 2004, they became the parents to a baby boy, which had an immense backlash as he had not legally divorced his first wife. However, the court granted him a divorce in 2008. His second marriage happened in 2009 after which the couple welcomed their second child. Unfortunately, a divorce followed in 2012.

In 2011, Pawan Kalyan got enchanted by a Russian model and actress Anna Lezhneva while shooting for the film Teen Maa. Within two years, the love affair gave way to marriage in September 30, 2013. In 2017, they became parents to a baby boy, Mark Shankar Pawanovich.

Anna was already the mother of a young daughter, Polena Anjana Pawanova, from her first failed marriage.

Pawan had accepted her as his own daughter and brought her up along with his other three kids from Anna.