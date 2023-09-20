Who is Ananya Raje Scindia? Jyotiraditya Scindia’s daughter is a Le Bal alumni

In 2018, Ananya Raje Scindia entered the spotlight when she made her debut at the renowned Le Bal event. This annual extravaganza takes place in November in the heart of Paris, bringing together 20 to 25 debutantes aged 16 to 22 from various countries, accompanied by their well-known parents. In light of that event, let us look at who Ananya is.

Ananya Raje Scindia chose a specially curated outfit by Lecoanet-Hemant for her Le Bal appearance, and even today, snippets of her graceful presence at the event continue to create ripples on social media.

Born to prominent figures, Ananya is the daughter of Jyotiraditya Scindia, who has been serving as the Minister of Civil Aviation and Steel in the second Narendra Modi ministry since 2021. Her mother, Priyadarshini Raje Scindia, hails from distinguished royal lineages in Nepal and India.

Ananya also shares her life with an elder brother named Mahanaryaman Scindia. Her educational journey took her from Delhi’s The British School for secondary schooling to the Rhode Island School of Design abroad, where she earned her Bachelor of Fine Arts degree.

Ananya’s professional journey has seen her intern at Snapchat, the social media platform, and she currently serves as a design intern at Apple. Her LinkedIn bio reflects her ongoing commitment to creative pursuits.

Ananya Raje Scindia’s presence at Le Bal in 2018 was a moment of grandeur and charm, but it is her continued journey in the realms of art and design that holds the promise of a bright and intriguing future.