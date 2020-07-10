The Islamic New Year, also known as Muharram-ul-Haram or the Arabic New Year. It occurs on the first day of Muharram, according to the Islamic calendar Muharram marks the first month of the year.

This year, Islamic New Year will begin in the evening of August 19 and end in the evening of August 20.

It is believed that Allah (God) chose elites from his creations. From mankind and angels, he chose ‘Messengers’, from space/land on earth he chose ‘Mosques’, from the speech he chose ‘Dhikr’ (remembrance of him) and from the months of the year he chose Ramadan and the other sacred months.

During this time Muslims all around the world indulge a spiritual body and mind cleanse. The word ‘Muharram’ itself translates to ‘forbidden’, this period is so sacred that many actions become forbidden during it. Many skip meals and some even avoid drinking water. It is important to ensure that everyone participating in Muharram must have pure intentions, honest, and ethical behavior so that they do not fall into sin.

As it is believed that God himself chose this holy month, it brings you happiness, wealth, and forgiveness. According to Muslim culture, the celebration of the New Year is different from western culture. Many Muslims fast, and many use the day to mourn the death of the grandson of Muhammad and Imam Hussein. The grief that is expressed is symbolic of the injustice that occurs still.

This celebration teaches us the importance of being kind and not wrong ourselves or others.