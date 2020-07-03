This year Guru Purnima will be celebrated on 5th July. Guru Purnima is the day the first Guru was born, it is also the first full moon after the summer solstice – when the sun reaches its highest point and the marks the longest day.

This year the Guru Purnima Tithi occurs on the same day as the Upachaya Chandra Grahan (Penumbral Lunar Eclipse).

Guru Purnima is celebrated by Hindus, Jains, and Buddhists for many reasons, this festival is a great opportunity to pay respect and gratitude to those who we look up to and those who have guided and inspired us. According to yogic culture, Lord Shiva is not seen as a God. He is seen as the first yogi or the Adiyogi.

On this day, many visit temples or pray at home to connect with and work on their inner well-being. The yogic science is not about holding your breath or flexibility. It is the science about understanding and connecting with you. Guru Purnima can be celebrated by all, irrespective of their caste or creed. According to yogic science, only knowledge is considered of high value. Not power and not money.

Over 15,000 years ago Lord Shiva, acknowledged the Saptarishis and imparted his knowledge to his first seven disciples.

This day reminds us of the importance of a Guru, how it is necessary to be taught discipline in life to understand real responsibility.

This festival used to be one of the most significant celebrations in Indian history. However, today its significance has died down as now it is mostly only celebrated at Ashrams.