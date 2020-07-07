Eid-Al-Adha is a festival celebrated by Muslims all over the world. It is also referred to as the ‘festival of sacrifice’.

The festival is celebrated to honour the willingness of Ibrahim, the messenger in Islam, to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God’s command.

According to the Islamic lunar calendar, the date for the festival usually falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah. This year Eid-Al-Adha will be celebrated on July 31.

In India, the event will begin on the evening of July 31, Friday, and end in the evening of August 1, Saturday.

On this day, it is a tradition to sacrifice a male goat as a symbol of the sacrifice made by Ibrahim. The families along with friends and underprivileged, feast on the goat’s meat.

They wear new clothes and attend prayer meetings on this day and of course, eat some delicious biryani.

Eid-Al-Adha is also referred to as Eid-Al-Zuha or Bakr Eid. The word “id” originates from the Arabic word “iwd” which translates to “festival” and the word “zuha” originates from “uzhaiyya” meaning “sacrifice”.

Muslims around the world celebrate in the memory of the sacrifice made by Prophet Ibrahim, as they believe that Allah (God) instructed Prophet Ibrahim to sacrifice his son, Ishmael. Ibrahim faithfully followed God’s orders, but just as the sacrifice was about to be made God replaced Ishmael with a lamb.

This is what makes lamb meat a significant factor in the celebration. This day is famous for many delicacies, like in Southeast Asia, Biryani is prepared, in Turkey kebabs and, in Arab countries traditionally slow-cooked mutton is prepared.