What is Poshan Pakhwada? Learn about India’s nutrition mission for women and children

Every bite of nutritious food is a step toward a healthier nation. Every mother, child, and family counts—and that’s the spirit behind Poshan Pakhwada 2025, the government’s two-week-long nutrition campaign running from April 8 to April 23.

Spearheaded by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, the campaign is now in its seventh year and continues to grow stronger in its mission to combat malnutrition and promote healthier lifestyles, especially among women and children.

This year’s Poshan Pakhwada isn’t just about promoting nutrition—it’s about community participation, smart technology, and local solutions that work.

Why does Poshan Pakhwada matter?

Let’s start where life begins. The first 1,000 days of a child’s life—from conception to the age of two—are considered the most critical. These early months and years influence a child’s physical growth, brain development, immunity, and emotional well-being. Simply put, good nutrition during this window lays the foundation for a lifetime of health.

That’s why Poshan Pakhwada 2025 places a special focus on educating families about maternal nutrition, breastfeeding, and the importance of a balanced diet. It’s not just about food—it’s about informed choices, care, and early intervention.

Gone are the days of bulky registers and manual tracking. The government’s Poshan Tracker, launched in 2021, is bringing a digital revolution to nutrition services. This AI-powered platform allows Anganwadi Workers to monitor child growth, manage food distribution, and track health data—all in real time.

Now, for the first time, eligible beneficiaries like pregnant women, new mothers, and adolescent girls can self-register through the Poshan Tracker Web App. This self-service feature empowers families to keep tabs on their own health and nutrition progress, improving access and transparency.

The numbers speak volumes: as of February 2025, every Anganwadi Center in the country is linked to the Poshan Tracker. That’s real-time data from the ground—used not only to support communities but also to shape policy.

How does it help?

India’s approach to managing malnutrition has become more structured and efficient with the launch of the Community-Based Management of Acute Malnutrition (CMAM) protocol in 2023. Designed in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, CMAM equips Anganwadi Workers with tools to identify, refer, and treat malnourished children directly within their communities.

This Poshan Pakhwada, the CMAM protocol is being highlighted to turn every Anganwadi into a first-response center. Routine appetite tests, early referrals, and consistent follow-ups mean that children with severe acute malnutrition can be treated faster, better, and closer to home.