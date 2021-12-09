IMD predicts rainfall in Chennai for next 2 days

Wednesday and Thursday are expecting a shower in Chennai and surrounding districts after days of dryness. An orange alert has been issued in the district after several parts of Tamil Nadu received heavy rainfall.

The forecast depicts the city not to have so much rain that it had during the month of November, but it has a possibility of continuous rain for the next few days with the entry of steady westerly winds.

As per the prediction by The Regional Centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), there will be light rain over the next 48 hours besides having partly cloudy weather conditions.

The last two days are really dampy for the interior parts of southern Tamil Nadu due to winds from the north converging over these parts of the state.

As per IMD’s forecast, there won’t be heavy rain in Chennai and other areas of the state and easterlies will return on Wednesday.

(With inputs from IANS)