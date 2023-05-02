Yogi quotes Ramcharitmanas to sound a warning on mafias

Without naming mafia Atiq Ahmed and his family, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday sounded a warning on mafia, saying nature does justice to all who do injustice.

Addressing a public meeting in Prayagraj as part of the civic elections campaign, Yogi Adityanath quoted from Ramcharitmanas, “Karm pradhan vishwa rachi rakha/jo jas karihe so tas phal chakha (The universe is based on deeds/as you sow, so shall you reap).”

The land of Prayagraj does not tolerate atrocities, he added.

The chief minister said that the BJP government was committed to empowerment of every section of society and did not believe in divisive politics of appeasement practiced by the opposition parties. The government is moving forward with the basic principle of Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, he asserted.

He said, “Opposition parties did appeasement politics, which naturally involved discrimination and created divisions in society, but we worked for the development of all. Today, UP is achieving new heights under the guidance of PM Modi by moving forward with a nationalist thinking, shedding dynastic and casteist mentality.”

“Before 2017, people used to tremble with fear and terror during festivals, but today there is happiness in UP,” stated Chief Minister Yogi. Today everything is fine in UP; there is no curfew and no rioting in the state. This happened because of the government’s “zero tolerance” policy towards criminals, he pointed out.

Later addressing a similar meeting in Jhansi, the CM accused the previous governments of neglecting the development of the Bundelkhand region and looting its natural resources.

He said, “After independence, Bundelkhand was supposed to participate in the development process, but the people in power never gave development any thought. Instead, their henchmen never thought twice about plundering Bundelkhand’s resources.”

As a result, the people of Bundelkhand were forced to migrate and the youths became unemployed, he said, adding “Modi Ji gave a vision of development. PM Modi laid the foundation stone of a massive plant of Bharat Dynamics in this region and the work of Defence Corridor is also going on, which will employ thousands of young people.

Listing the development works done by his government for the region, Yogi Adityanath said, “The PM has dedicated the Bundelkhand Expressway, which has become the lifeline of Bundelkhand, and soon the government is going to start its Jhansi link.”

The Chief Minister went on to say, “We have announced Rs 6,000 crore for constituting the Jhansi Bundelkhand Industrial Development Authority (JBIDA). Now the youth of Bundelkhand will not need to migrate to other cities as they will get employment here itself.”

The chief minister noted that the seven districts of Bundelkhand, one of India’s most parched regions, will soon have access to clean drinking water through the Har Ghar Nal Yojana.