Yogi govt to build rainwater harvesting pits in villages

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has decided to form water committees and ensure conservation of water leaking from pipelines by construction of rainwater harvesting pits on a war footing.

The purpose is to conserve rainwater and reuse the same.

According to the government spokesman, instructions have been issued to concerned departments to organise meetings and training programmes in 550 Gram Panchayats of 26 development blocks of 10 selected districts of the state under the ‘Atal Bhujal Yojana’.

In its second innings, the Yogi Adityanath government has once again decided to rapidly expand the groundwater conservation schemes across the state.

The responsibility for this has been entrusted to Namami Gange and Rural Water Supply Department.

It has been decided that programmes will be expedited to complete village to village water conservation schemes on a war footing.

According to the government spokesman, people will be made aware of how to save water and how it can be reused.

In this regard, meetings will be held and training sessions will be organised for people. The state government is ensuring the availability of pure drinking water along with water conservation in various districts.

Under the ‘Khet Tal Scheme’, work is being done at a rapid pace to ensure that the water of the farm goes back to the field and the roof water comes back to the earth.