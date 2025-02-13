Yogi and Jagadguru Shankaracharya Bharati perform special havan at Gorakhnath Temple

In a significant spiritual event, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vidushekhar Bharati, along with Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, performed a special havan at the yagyashala of Gorakhnath Temple.The havan was conducted following the sacred traditions of the Sringeri Peeth.

Under their divine presence, 108 recitations of Sundarkand were performed, along with the Anjaneya Havan, invoking blessings for public welfare and national prosperity.

With the blessed guidance and divine orders of Jagadguru Shankaracharya Shri Shri Bharati Tirtha Mahasannidhanam of Shringeri Sharada Peeth, Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vidhushekhara Bharati Sannidhanam arrived in Gorakhpur on Tuesday with Vijay Yatra. After staying at Sannidhanam Gorakshapeeth, he left on Thursday.

The Jagadguru’s Yatra reached Gorakshpeeth on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday evening, Gorakshpeethadhishwar and Yogi Adityanath welcomed him with reverence. Following this, Shankaracharya blessed Vedic students and teachers with his spiritual discourse, Shankar Vachan.

On Wednesday night, he performed a special ritual as per the traditions of Shringeri Peeth, in which the CM also participated. On Thursday morning, Shankaracharya, accompanied by the Chief Minister, arrived at the Yagyashala of Gorakhnath Temple and took part in the Aanjaneya Havan.

After the ritual, both the Jagadguru Shankaracharya and Gorakshpeethadhishwar prayed to Bhagwan Adi Shankaracharya and Guru Gorakhnath for the welfare of the nation and society.

As a mark of respect, Shankaracharya presented Yogi Adityanath with two special souvenirs from Shringeri Peeth. After the havan, the CM guided Shankaracharya on a tour of the Gorakhnath Temple premises. Later in the afternoon, Gorakshpeethadhishwar gave him an emotional farewell following the traditions of Gorakshpeeth.