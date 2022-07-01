UP to get 5 more bomb disposal squads

Five additional bomb squads will shortly be added to the Uttar Pradesh Police (UPP) (BDDS).

To hire them for planned critical projects including Metro rail services, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, and new international airports, the new BDDS will be raised.

Some of the current BDDS squads have bases in Varanasi, Ghaziabad, Mathura, Ghaziabad, Lucknow, and Gorakhpur.

The state now has 26 such units with various district police units and other police divisions, the government official claims.

The BDDS of the state police last underwent an expansion in 2010.

The National Security Guards (NSG) will train the new squads, and these five units will also get a variety of modern explosive detecting tools with increased functions.

“A CROT (car remote opening tool) kit will also be given to it. When a car, truck, or other vehicle is laying abandoned, the doors are opened using CROT. Also included will be night vision devices and an explosive vapour detector “a police officer stated.

He said that the National Institute of Counter-Terrorism (NICT), which is operated by the National Security Guard, will train the troops in these new five units (NSG).

Ten Anti-Sabotage Teams (AST) units will be raised by the UP Police at the same time.

The AST teams work on bomb threat situations, and how to detect explosive devices concealing methods used by terrorists and extremist groups.

(with inputs from IANS)