UP CM Yogi announces tax exemption for ‘Samrat Prithviraj’

The Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has announced tax exemption for Akshay Kumar-starrer movie ‘ Samrat Prithviraj’.

After watching a special screening of the movie in Lucknow on Thursday, Yogi Adityanath announced about tax exemption.

He appreciated the film and said that it was worth watching.

“It is a very good family film about our history and people should watch it with their families,” said Yogi.

The chief minister also gifted ODOP products to Akshay Kumar, who along with Manushi Chillar, was present at the screening.

The film releases in theatres on Friday.