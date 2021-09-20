Two Afghan nationals held with 22 kg drugs in Greater Noida

The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested two Afghanistan nationals in Greater Noida for supplying drugs in the NCR region, official sources said here on Monday.

According to sources, a team of DRI officials conducted a raid in a house located at Sector 135 in Greater Noida on late Sunday night.

During the raid, the officials recovered approximately 22 kg of heroin and cocaine and arrested the accused duo.

“Further probe will decide whether the two Afghanistan nationals have any linkages with some drug network in India,” sources said.

Notably, a day before, the DRI recovered 3,000 kg of Afghan heroin worth approximately Rs 21,000 crore in the international market from two containers at Mundra port in Gujarat.

Following the Taliban’s takeover of Afghanistan, the security agencies in India are on alert and have already done multiple meetings to discuss the impact in terms of drugs smuggling and infiltration.