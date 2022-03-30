STF to probe class 12 paper leak in UP

The Special Task Force (STF) has been asked to probe the class 12 English language paper leak in several districts of Uttar Pradesh. The exam to be held on Wednesday at 2 p.m. and has now been cancelled.

The Yogi Adityanath government has also ordered the suspension of district inspector of schools (DIOS) with immediate effect.

Additional chief secretary (ACS) education, Aradhana Shukla said that a proper investigation would be held in the matter and those found guilty would be punished.

She said that the students were not to be blamed for the leak. She added that fresh dates for the examination would be announced soon.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav tweeted that paper leak was continuing even in Yogi 2.0 government.

“The BJP government is not allowing an examination to take place. The government should run a paper bulldozer over the paper mafia,” he tweeted.

According to reports, the paper was first leaked in Ballia and some students received the paper in their WhatsApp groups.