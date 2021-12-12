UP sees uptrend in Covid situation

Uttar Pradesh is witnessing an uptrend in its Covid situation with the number of active cases rising to 144 in the past 24 hours.

Nineteen new cases were also registered in the same period.

As per the official state Covid bulletin, the new cases were reported in Lucknow (5), Gautam Buddha Nagar (4), Ghaziabad (3), Mathura (2) and one each in Saharanpur, Kanpur Nagar, Gonda, Bulandshahr and Kaushambhi.

Health officials said that as many as 15 patients have recovered from the infection in the same duration.

The 144 active cases are spread across 38 districts of the state and more than 45 per cent of the active cases are concentrated in Lucknow (29), Gautam Buddha Nagar (19) and Ghaziabad (15).

Meanwhile, one person succumbed in Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Health officials have urged people to strictly adhere to the Covid-19 prevention protocols in individual and social interest.

The total number of vaccine doses administered in the state, meanwhile, rose to 17.67 crore, the highest in the country.

Some 11.81 crore eligible individuals are partially vaccinated, while 5.86 crore are fully inoculated.