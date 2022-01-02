Samajwadi Party is party of lies, propaganda, deceit, alleges BSP

Ahead of 2022 Uttar Pradesh polls, the Bahujan Samaj Party on Sunday slammed Akhilesh Yadav over his announcement of free electricity and perks for farmers by saying that Samajwadi Party is a party of lies, propaganda and deceit and people of UP know this very well.

“Samajwadi Party is a party of lies and propaganda. It is a party of deceit. It creates religious conflict in society in association with the Bharatiya Janata Party. Instead of electricity, they generate loot, deceit and lies,” said BSP’s Sudhindra Bhadoria.

“Whenever SP government has been formed in Uttar Pradesh, the state has been pushed into riots, darkness and loot. This time too, on the occasion of elections, they are making such false promises which can never be fulfilled,” Bhadoria added

BSP National Spokesperson further said, “Till date, they have not fulfilled basic needs like employment, education, health, fair price to farmers on their produce because Samajwadi party is fighting elections on the basis of lies.”

After a similar freebie announcement from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yadav promised to provide 300 units of free electricity to households if voted to power in the upcoming Uttar Pradesh assembly polls.

Addressing a public meeting in Lucknow on Saturday, Akhilesh Yadav also promised free electricity to farmers for irrigation.

Uttar Pradesh is slated to go to the Assembly polls early this year.

In the 2017 Assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh, the Bharatiya Janata Party bagged 312 seats out of the 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Assembly while Samajwadi Party (SP) bagged 47 seats, Bahujan Samajwadi Party (BSP) won 19 and Congress could manage to win only seven seats.