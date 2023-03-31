RK Vishwakarma appointed DGP of UP

An 1988 batch Indian Police Services( IPS) officer R K Vishwakarma will be the new Director General Of Police (DGP) of Uttar Pradesh.

Vishwakarma, Chairman of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board, was made acting DGP by the state government here on Friday.

The new DGP, who is to retire after two months. Apart from the Recruitment Board, he also had the responsibility of the post of DG EOW.

Originally a resident of Jaunpur, RK Vishwakarma has also held the responsibility of the post of IG law and order in the previous Samajwadi Party government.

The new acting DGP has taken the charge from outgoing DS Chauhan here at the Police Headquarters on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, the outgoing acting DGP Dr DS Chauhan got the status of DGP on the last day of his tenure today.

Officials said that with the appointment of RK Vishwakarma as acting DGP, the state government on Friday reshuffled five DG rank officers.

ADG Prashant Kumar has been made Special DG, Law and Order and Crime after being promoted to the post of Special DG. Also, the additional charge of EOW has been assigned to him.

DG, CBCID, Vijay Kumar has been given the additional charge of Director Vigilance while DG, Jail, Anand Kumar has been sent to the Cooperative Cell. DG, Power Corporation, SN Sabat has been made DG, Jail. MK Bashal, who was ADG, Crime, has been made Special, DG, Power Corporation.