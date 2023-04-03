Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has said that the state government is making continuous efforts for the welfare of animals and their protection.

“Many schemes are being run by the government for the encouragement of all cattle rearers. It should be ensured that the eligible people get the benefits,” he said.

The CM said reviewing the management of stray/destitute cattle shelters and the current status of milk production/collection in the state in a high-level meeting held here on Monday.

He said at present, more than 11.33 lakh cattle are protected in 6719 destitute cattle protection sites. Under the special campaign conducted from January 20 to March 31, 1.23 lakh cattle were protected. It should be ensured that stray cattle are taken care of in all the rural and urban areas of the state, he directed.

“Most of the cattle have been protected in Sambhal, Mathura, Mirzapur, Shahjahanpur, Santakbirnagar, Amroha, Gautam Budh Nagar, Ghaziabad and Farrukhabad districts. Ongoing planned efforts for cow protection are yielding good results. Similarly, better management of destitute cattle should be done in all the districts in a phased manner,” CM said.

Yogi Adityanath said that large conservation centres have been set up in the state for the protection of cattle. So far, 274 large cow protection centers have become functional. In the next six months, the remaining 75 large cattle breeding sites should be prepared. This will provide great convenience to the common man, he announced.

The CM said the state government is determined to provide quality milk and milk products to the general public at a reasonable price while ensuring remunerative prices for the milk producers associated with the state’s cooperative milk societies.

He said the state government has decided to set up new dairy plants in Kanpur, Moradabad, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh and Prayagraj districts with the help of private sector. Necessary action should be taken in this regard as per the decision of the Council of Ministers.

“E-commerce portal paragdairy.com is proving useful for the online sale of milk and milk products. Online milk and milk products are being sold through Parag Mitra in urban areas of the state and women self-help groups in rural areas.

So far 71,068 consumers, 89 women self-help groups and 215 Parag Mitras have been added through the e-commerce portal. Trade of about Rs 6 crore has been done through e-commerce portal,” he added.